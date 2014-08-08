BREAKING: U.S. Launches First Airstrikes in Iraq After Obama Address

Targeted airstrikes against the Islamic militant group, ISIS, are underway right now in Iraq. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at least one strike hit ISIS artillery in Erbil. President Obama authorized limited airstrikes on Thursday night in an address from the White House, to protect U.S. personnel and facilities. In that same address, Obama said he also authorized humanitarian airdrops to help thousands of Iraqis who are stranded atop a mountain–most of them women and children. The Iraqis became trapped after fleeing a violent surge by ISIS in the northwest part of the country. The stranded Iraqis have been in desperate need of food, water and medical supplies. Some reports indicate that babies and small children have already died because of a lack of water after fleeing.

In his nationwide address, the President assured the American people that the U.S. will not be dragged back into a war in Iraq. The President called the ISIS militants “terrorists” who are targeting religious minorities with ruthless aggression. He said the U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to potential acts of genocide.

###

(Source: wirecopy)

kimwellsmedia 080814 (1100)

Follow me on Twitter: @kwellscomm

Also On Hot 96.3: