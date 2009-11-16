Nelly Celebrates BDay at Magic City!

Nelly celebrates his birthday at the most famous gentleman’s club in the world. Magic City in the ATL. Ocean’s 7 was in the building thick. Trey Songs was on the scene, and JD was putting dollar bills in panties. Aries Spears was in the building as well, looking sort of rough since they canceled mad tv. Overall this looks like it was the place to be… at least for the dancers. Pop the hood for more pictures.

