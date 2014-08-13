Ciara Calls It Quits With Future?

We knew something was fishy when Ciara showed up on Instagram with no engagement ring. Reports are saying the singer has allegedly called off her engagement with Future after he cheated.

“He cheated,” one source said to Us Weekly. “She’s devastated. Ciara’s focus now is on the baby.” Her and Future’s child, Future Zahir, was born only three months ago and from the looks of Ciara’s Instagram, she’s clearly focused on the adorable tot and getting back to music.

Future proposed to Ciara on her birthday in October of 2013 and since then, the singer has been seen all over with him. In a cover story for Brides Magazine, Ci Ci even teared up when she mentioned Future. Oh and not to mention, when she spoke Hello Beautiful about Future, she also seemed very excited about their wedding plans.

