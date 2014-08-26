Suge Knight’s Family Asks For Compassion & Prayers Following His Shooting

Suge Knight’s family is calling for sympathy from the court of public opinion as he heals from his multiple gunshots.

The former Death Row producer was at Chris Brown’s pre-VMA party in West Hollywood when shots rang out early Sunday morning.

There are whispers that the shots were actually meant for Chris Brown, but Suge was struck by several bullets. Initial reports said that he’d only been shot twice, but it was later discovered that it was actually about six times.

When news of the shooting broke, many people on social media claimed that this was all the result of Suge’s bad karma. His critics believe that he brought this latest shooting on himself because of all the bad deeds he’s committed in the past.

Most recently, he punched a man at a marijuana shop. The vendor refused to sell him weed because he didn’t have a card indicating that he was legally allowed to purchase weed for medicinal purposes.

His family, however, is calling on everyone to show Suge a little mercy and forgiveness. “The family of Suge Knight ask that you keep Suge in your prayers and to stray away from the negativity portrayed by the media,” his family said in a statement to Revolt. “Suge is currently resting and has lost a lot of blood, he’s human.”

Trying to convince everyone that he’s not as bad as he may seem, they added, “He’s done a lot of things for the community and the culture as a whole, so we ask that you respect that.”

According to RadarOnline.com, the staff at Cedars Sinai might already be praying for his speedy recovery because they are supposedly worried for their own safety while treating him. “There are real concerns that the gunman could strike again,” a source told RadarOnline.com, claiming that the hospital has beefed up security since Suge was admitted.

“The doctors and nurses in the ICU unit are very grateful for the increased law enforcement presence because they don’t want any violence to occur,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that Suge has very strong ties to the Blood gang…It’s a very tense environment and staff members want Suge out of their hospital as soon as possible because of the danger he places them in just by being a patient.”

