Evander Holyfield Predicts Mayweather VS Maidana Outcome [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Real Deal former Undisputed World Champion in both the cruiser-weight and heavy-weight division, Evander Holyfield stopped by Big Tigger’s live broadcast from MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas for the Floyd Mayweather VS Maidana fight. During his conversation with Tigger, Holyfield revealed who he feels will take the belt at the Mayweather VS Maidana fight.

