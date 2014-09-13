Radio One Exclusives
Home

Evander Holyfield Predicts Mayweather VS Maidana Outcome [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Real Deal former Undisputed World Champion in both the cruiser-weight and heavy-weight division, Evander Holyfield stopped by Big Tigger’s live broadcast from MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas for the Floyd Mayweather VS Maidana fight. During his conversation with Tigger, Holyfield revealed who he feels will take the belt at the Mayweather VS Maidana fight.

ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. Maidana 2 premieres Saturday, Aug. 30 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on SHOWTIME.

Contact your PPV provider to order Mayweather vs. Maidana 2, live on Saturday, Sept. 13!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana Face Off At News Conference [PHOTOS]

Maidana Reveals Game Plan for Mayweather Rematch [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mayweather Reveals Why He Is Fighting Maidana Again [ALL ACCESS VIDEO]

All Access: Mayweather vs. Maidana Prepare For MAYHEM II [VIDEOS]

MAYHEM: Mayweather vs. Maidana II [PHOTOS]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS Marcos Maidana Weigh-In [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS Marcos Maidana Weigh-In [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS Marcos Maidana Weigh-In [PHOTOS]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. VS Marcos Maidana Weigh-In [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross performs before the WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana weigh in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 12, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather Jr. will defend his titles against Maidana on September 13 in Las Vegas.

 

Evander Holyfield Predicts Mayweather VS Maidana Outcome [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Evander Holyfield , Evander Holyfield Floyd Mayweather , floyd mayweather , Marcos Maidana , Mayweather vs. Maidana , Mayweather vs. Maidana 2

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close