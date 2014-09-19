Jhene Aiko Unplugged on Today Show

Jhené Aiko gave America an acoustic performance on the “Today” show. The L.A. songstress stripped down her single “The Pressure” with some help from her guitarist.

Her debut album Souled Out enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 this week, selling 70,000 copies in its first week. Jhené kicks off the “King of the Fall” tour with The Weeknd and ScHoolboy Q tonight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

