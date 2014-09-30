Whoopi Goldberg Yells At Rosie O’Donnell: ‘I’m Really Sick Of Your Sh*t!’

The revamped popular ABC-TV daytime chatfest “The View” is off and running, and after just two weeks, it seems there is disharmony between co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg (pictured left) and Rosie O’Donnell (pictured). Reportedly, the two women went at it during a commercial break on Thursday that resulted in Goldberg seemingly reaching her wit’s end and yelling to her cohort, “I’m really sick of your s**t!” according to the Daily Mail.

The nasty exchange between the two comedic divas got heated after Goldberg interrupted O’Donnell to go to a commercial break while the Mom of five was still in the throes of discussing the spanking of children. During the break, O’Donnell reportedly expressed to Goldberg how her feelings were hurt because her opinions were quickly dismissed by Goldberg’s abrupt interruption. “You hurt my feelings. I’m very upset by it,” O’Donnell reportedly expressed.

Goldberg reportedly tried to squelch the impending altercation by warning O’Donnell, “This isn’t the time for this, Rosie.” O’Donnell, however, would not let the situation go, allegedly stating, “It makes me upset, and I just don’t want to have to go through this.” Goldberg finally reached her breaking point and ripped in to O’Donnell by reportedly stating, “F*ck it, I told you to leave it alone and you just don’t want to listen. If you want to go there, Rosie, I will, damn it. I’m really sick of your sh*t!”

According to production sources, the audience members were so taken aback that not a whisper was heard. The venue’s silence broke when actress Rosie Perez, one of the show’s new co-hosts this season, quipped, “Oh, s*it, Twitter is going to be off the hook now.”

A rep for “The View,” Lauri Hogan, spoke to the New York Daily News about the incident, explaining, “They had a misunderstanding and an exchange. They talked it out and they were back to business as usual.”

O’Donnell, who quit her eponymous daytime show back in 2002 to concentrate on raising her kids with her then-partner, was tapped to head “The View” as a moderator back in 2006. She remained with the show for only one season then Goldberg came in as her replacement in 2007. O’Donnell currently has a one-year deal with the network and her contract will reportedly expire next summer.

