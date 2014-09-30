Breaking Down The White House Security Breach

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now;” Lauren Victoria Burke, Managing Editor of Politic365.com; Kevin Martin from Project 21 and communications strategist, Michelle Hudgins discussed the ongoing issues with White House security. In one of the most recent instances, a former Marine scaled the White House fence, ran across the lawn and proceeded through the North Portico doors.

The Secret Service reported the intruder was apprehended at the doors, but an article released by The Washington Post contradicts the initial report. According to The Washington Post, the White House fence-jumper made it all the way into the East Room.

