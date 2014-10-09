With NYC’s Union Square as their busy backdrop, the cast of Zane’s novel-turned-film “Addicted” gathered at the Regal Theater for the star-studded premiere of the highly anticipated film. Celebs such as Lee Daniels, Nick Cannon, Naturi Naughton and “Orange Is The New Black” star Vicky Jeudy appeared on the red carpet for photo ops, but in light of the erotic-book turned film, we got the tea on what they like in the bedroom too.
Sharon Leal, star of the risque flick, was enchanting in a gorgeous white peplum gown designed by Michael Costello and Tyson Beckford shined in a dapper red blazer (with equally as debonair loafers). Boris Kodjoe, who plays alongside Sharon, and his stunning wife Nicole Ari Parker graced the carpet flashing bright smiles. And, when the incredibly handsome William Levy arrived, onlookers clutched their pearls.
#TeamBeautiful was on hand to interview the stars and dig deep in to their deepest sexual desires. Find out what Tyson, Sharon and William revealed to us about their sex lives, above.
“Addicted” hits theaters tomorrow! Will you go see it?
The Sexy Stars Of ‘Addicted’ Reveal Their Deepest, Dirtiest Bedroom Secrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com