GET THE LOOK: Ciara Slays The Oversize Coat Trend

Your Fall wardrobe isn’t complete without an oversize coat to throw over all your outfits. Take a cue from Ciara, who rarely steps out these days without her gorgeous camel longline belted coat. For her latest outing, the new mom paired her favorite piece of outerwear with a cream blouse, light denim jeans cuffed at the hem and cream pumps. She finished her look with a gold cuff, sleeked back hair, soft makeup and nude lips.

Ciara pulls off the ultimate Fall look with ease. Her beautiful coat is the spotlight, and her neutral basics compliment it perfectly. A camel coat like Ciara’s is the ultimate Fall investment piece. It goes great with anything you pair it with, especially a sweater and a pair of jeans. Not convinced? Check out three stylish options we found online.

Look #1: Dorothy Perkins coat / Taylor Says heels

Layer a Dorothy Perkins coat over a Topshop sweatshirt and River Island jeans. Bring the look together with Taylor Says heels, a Sole Society handbag, Baublebar earrings and Burberry perfume.

Look #2: Topshop coat / Steve Madden heels

Throw a Topshop coat on top of a Zalando sweater and Dorothy Perkins jeans. Round out your look with Steve Madden heels, a Boyy clutch, a Victorinox watch, Gucci lipstick and Estee Lauder eyeshadow.

Look #3: ASOS coat / Chinese Laundry heels

Style an ASOS coat with a Tres Dope sweater and Topshop jeans. Round out your look with Chinese Laundry heels, Burt’s Bees lip gloss, Vita Fede earrings, a Mansur Gavriel handbag and an Alex & Ani bracelet.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

