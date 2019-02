Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. McDavis speaks with The Russ Parr Morning Show about the truth about how Ebola is passed, why you don’t need to panic like the media suggests, and what your risk actually is of contracting the disease. Click on the audio player to listen to the exclusive interview!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

The Truth About Your Risk Of Getting Ebola [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: