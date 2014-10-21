Dej Loaf Sell Sole Mixtape [FREE DOWNLOAD + STREAM]

Detroit’s own and new Columbia Records signee, Dej Loaf dropped Sell Sole mixtape today via LiveMixTapes.

Sell Sole features a second official remix to “Try Me” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Remy Ma as well as features from GT, Oba Rowland, Birdman, Young Thug, Remy Ma and Ty Dolla, and features production from Young Roc, Lambo, Hona Costello, Kelvin K. Brown, Kyle and “Try Me” producer DDS.

Wait did you catch that? Cash Money boss Birdman jumped on a track. Congrats Dej!

Download Dej Loaf Sell Sole Mixtape here.

Sell Sole Tracklist:

01. Bird Call (Prod By DDS)

02. Problem Feat. GT & Oba Rowland (Prod By Young Roc)

03. I Don’t Know (Prod By DDS)

04. Blood Feat. Birdman & Young Thug (Prod By Lambo)

05. On My Own (Prod By Hona Costello)

06. We Be On It (Prod By DDS)

07. Me U Hennessy (Prod By DDS)

08. I Got It (Prod By Kelvin K Brown)

09. Ayo (Prod By DDS)

10. Grinding (Prod By DDS)

11. Never (Prod By Kelvin K Brown)

12. Easy Love (Bonus) (Prod By Kyle)

13. Try Me (Remix) Feat. Remy Ma & Ty Dolla $ign (Prod By DDS)

