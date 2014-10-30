Clarence Page, columnist and editorial writer for the Chicago Tribune, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about his new book, “Culture Worrier: Reflections on Race, Politics and Social Change.”

Page’s new book “Culture Worrier” is a compilation of select columns and editorials written between 1984 and 2014 that highlights Page’s unique perspective on the African American community.

From “Culture Worrier:”

Pulitzer Prize winner Clarence Page is one of the most nationally recognized and highly regarded syndicated columnists in the country, and his newest book, Culture Worrier: Selected Columns 1984–2014, commemorates the 30th anniversary of his column’s first appearance in the Chicago Tribune. It is the first such collection of his columns, and a long overdue archive of his best work, covering topics such as politics, social issues, pop culture, race, family, new media, prominent figures, as well as his own personal life.

Listen to Page and Martin’s chat about “Culture Worrier” below and don’t forget to pick up a copy of the book.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Clarence Page Reflects On Race, Politics And Social Change In ‘Culture Worrier’ was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 96.3: