Jay-Z Cancels Remaining 2009 "Blueprint Three" Dates, But Not Indy

Jay-Z fans will have to wait until next year if they want to see the rap superstar perform. LiveDaily.com reports that “Hov” has cancelled the final three dates of the year on his “Blueprint Three” tour. Concert promoter Live Nation says Jay’s scheduled shows this week in Lubbock, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas were called off due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.” Refunds for the shows have been made available immediately at the point of purchase. Jay-Z recently moved up his November 22nd show in Austin, Texas to November 10th in order to perform at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, for Jay-Z supporters, the rapper will be back out on the road in February. Jay will kick-off the 2010 leg of his “Blueprint Three” tour February 22nd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Here are Jay-Z’s upcoming tour dates:

2/22 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

2/23 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

2/25 — New Orleans, LA — New Orleans Arena

2/27 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena

2/28 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/3 — Washington, DC — Verizon Center

3/7 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

3/11 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

3/16 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mellon Arena

3/19 — St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center

3/20 — Indianapolis, IN — Conseco Fieldhouse

3/22 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

3/24 — San Jose, CA — HP Pavilion

3/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Staples Center

