UPDATE: Adrian Peterson Reaches Plea Deal

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has accepted a no contest plea deal that will result in a misdemeanor charge.

According to ProFootballTalk.com:

A league source says, Peterson has accepted the deal that will reduce his pending felony child abuse charge to a misdemeanor reckless assault. His plea will be “no contest,” not “guilty.”

The plea agreement will be signed before the presiding judge at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Under the plea, he’ll pay a $4,000 fine and perform 80 hours of community service.

Then, the question becomes whether the NFL will reinstate him for the Vikings’ next game, on November 16 at Chicago. Peterson already has missed eight games pending the resolution of the charge.

The NFL has declined to provide a timetable for the making of a decision regarding Peterson’s status. Whatever the ultimate decision, it’s time to stop talking about getting it right and time to start actually getting it right.