Azealia Banks Slams Eminem After He Freestyles About Punching Lana Del Ray Like Ray Rice

Last night, Eminem took shots at an unsuspecting victim, Lana Del Ray for reasons only Slim Shady knows.

In an effort to promote his greatest hits compilation, Em dropped a rambunctious, overly verbose freestyle that includes the offensive lyric, “I’ll punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice/ like Ray Rice in broad daylight in the plain sight of the elevator surveillance/Til her head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens.”

The line is as pointless as it is detestable. It didn’t take long for Em’s vile statement to ruffle the colorful feathers of Harlem femcee Azealia Banks, who responded to Em on Twitter. “@LanaDelRey tell him to go back to his trailer park and eat his microwave hotpocket dinner and suck on his sisters tiddies,” she wrote.

Eminem has a history of repugnant lyrics toward women. Lines like “Put Anthrax on a Tampax and slap you till you can’t stand” or the infamous “Christina Aguilera, better switch me chairs, so I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst, and hear ‘em argue over who she gave head to first,” come to mind.

However, his most recent verbal attack, on Lana Del Ray, pierces deeper. For one, the Ray Rice incident is still fresh. It was only a few weeks ago that we were watching in disgust as Ray knocked his then-fiance unconscious and dragged her lifeless body out of an elevator in Atlantic City. It was disturbing and the NFL’s attempt to cover up the incident was even more baffling. Between Rice’s vexing attack to the countless domestic violence stories in the news, women just can’t win.

Ironically, Eminem embarked on the “Monster” tour with Rihanna — who encountered a very public domestic violence incident with her former boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. Em and Ri have collaborated on numerous songs (“Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster”) so it’s mystifying to us how he could brag about striking a female knowing the personal struggle of another.

Furthermore, what the hell did Lana Del Ray do to Eminem? Sigh.

We have a feeling Marshall Mathers won’t be issuing an apology anytime soon. Insert white privilege. But kudos to Azealia Banks for taking him to task. Flips green weave.

