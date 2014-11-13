MUSIC ROUNDUP: Kelly Rowland Dedicates New Song To Baby; K. Michelle’s New Song About Idris Elba? & More

Kelly Rowland Dedicates New Song To Baby Titan

Kelly Rowland is basking in the glory of motherhood after giving birth to her son Titan Jewel earlier this month. Kelly dedicated her latest release, “Mommy’s Little Baby” to her new bundle of joy and it’s nothing short of adorable.

“I’ve waited all my life all my life to see ya/ I’ve been dreamin’ about you,” she sings over the soft ballad. Kelly posted a photo of her hubby Tim Witherspoon cradling the newborn with a snippet of the song on Instagram and by the looks of it, Titan has a head full of hair. Get a glimpse of Titan, below:

