UPDATE: Netflix + NBC Can Bill Cosby’s Comedy Special + Upcoming Sitcom

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: Variety reports that NBC has decided “not to go forward” with Bill Cosby‘s untitled sitcom due to a firestorm of rape allegations. The network and Cosby have an agreement in place, so the comedian will be paid a fee if there’s no pilot.

Netflix has also decided to pull the plug on the upcoming “Bill Cosby 77″ comedy special, that was to air on Nov. 27.

This comes after multiple women have come forward with allegations that the comedian sexually assaulted them.

From Variety:

“At this time we are postponing the launch of the new stand up comedy special ‘Bill Cosby 77,’” a Netflix spokesman said on Tuesday.

Janice Dickinson is the latest to step forward with allegations against Cosby, saying he drugged and assaulted her in the 80s. The model claims that she wanted to write about the assault in her 2002 autobiography, “No Lifeguard on Duty,” but his lawyers forced Dickinson and her publisher, HarperCollins, to leave out the incident.

