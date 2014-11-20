Don Lemon’s Apology To Alleged Bill Cosby Rape Victim Sucked, Especially Since He’s Been Sexually Abused [VIDEO]

Don Lemon did an interview with Bill Cosby alleged rape victim Joan Tarshis and during the segment, Tarshis said that Cosby forced her to give him oral sex and then Lemon said, “You know, there are ways not to perform oral sex if you didn’t want to do it…Meaning the using of the teeth, right?…As a weapon…” And if Tarshis didn’t get the picture, Lemon made it clearer by saying, “biting.”

The media quickly jumped on the notable quotables and took Lemon to task, as we always do, calling him insensitive towards Tarshis’ trauma. So naturally, he apologized. The 20 second mea culpa seemed sincere, but there was a piece of it that stuck to my rib:

“As a victim myself I would never want to suggest that any victim could have prevented a rape,” Lemon said during today’s 3 p.m. broadcast. “If my question struck anyone as insensitive, I’m sorry as that was not my intention.”

Yes, Don Lemon was a victim of sexual abuse as well, which makes his weak apology even weaker! As a victim, Don should have more insight to offer than consider biting your rapist’s penis while it’s forced into your mouth. And he definitely should have avoided insinuating that a victim could prevent their own rape. His overall sensitivity was missing. Lemon was very casual in his chat with Tarshis. This interview was a moment for Don to merge his expertise with his personal plight.

Don Lemon was molested by a pedophile when he was a child and admitted it live on CNN back when he was reporting about Bishop Eddie Long’s pedophilia was exposed. Lemon shared his story unexpectedly and did so to encourage more victims to come out and tell their stories of abuse to expose the “monsters” who assault their victims. Lemon tweeted the following message after his powerful admission:

Thank you all for your kind words. I had no idea I'd say that on national tv. It just came out. Sadly, it's the truth for so many young men. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 26, 2010

