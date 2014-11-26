National
NewsOneMinute: Racists Burn Down Church Where Michael Brown’s Father Was Baptized

DELLWOOD, MO – NOVEMBER 25: Michael Brown Sr. stands next to Rev. Al Sharpton while he speaks during a press conference at Greater St. Marks Church November 25, 2014 in Dellwood, Missouri. Sharpton addressed the lack of an indictment from a grand jury considering charges against Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in teh shooting death of Michael Brown . (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

It’s been two days since the announcement of the grand jury’s decision in the Michael Brown case, and there is still unrest in Ferguson. Those who were in support of Michael Brown and his family aren’t the only one causing damage to the Missouri city; Darren Wilson’s supporters are allegedly causing a stir too. Flood Christian Church, the church where Michael Brown Sr. was baptized on Sunday, went up in flames during the riot. According to Reverend Carlton Lee, the arsonists were white supremacists. “I was in complete disbelief,” Lee said. “I didn’t think that anybody would set a church on fire.” The church was one of more than a dozen buildings that were torched during the riot. Read more.

Notable Artist and Civil Rights Advocate Annie Lee Dies

Notable artist and humanitarian Annie Lee has died. Lee, who was known as a civil rights advocate, created artwork that captured the essence of the African American experience in our country. Many of her paintings feature images of people without faces. Her most notable pieces are My Cup Runneth Over and Blue Monday. Lee was very supportive of HBCUs. She raised money for several black colleges and universities. She died in in Henderson, Nevada. Lee was 79. Read more.

New Documentary Focuses on Violence in Chicago

A new documentary will address the issues within the Chicago community. “Chicago Love,” which will air on Revolt TV, will explore the challenges that the city faces in regards to crime and violence. It will also illustrate how music mirrors what is happening in the Chicago community. Music artists Common, Rhymefest and other educators and activists will be featured in the documentary. “Violence in Chicago is sadly at an all-time high, and it is important to use all our voices to elevate the problem on a national level and help evolve the communities grappling with the consequences,” said executive producer and Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales. “Chicago Love” will air on Revolt TV tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Read more.

