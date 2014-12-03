Mary J’s Video For Whole Damn Year Gets Deep!

According to vibe.com:

Every harsh Mary lyric isn’t autobiographical. With the visual to “Whole Damn Year” directors Mike Ho and Alex Moors use aggressive imagery to show various forms of abuse. There’s the shot of a mother slowly descending to the floor after being physically abused with her daughter present. Equally painful to watch is a young woman suffering from the scars of being molested when she was a young girl.

“Trynna find a way to explain this/ why I can’t let you touch me tonight/ I can feel you getting impatient/ but I really can’t let you inside,” sings Mary over a quiet piano and super snares.

Read the entire story by clicking here

Also On Hot 96.3: