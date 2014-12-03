A Staten Island grand jury has chosen not to indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantoleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. Black and unarmed, the 43-year-old was killed in July as officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

The jarring incident was caught on camera, with Garner pleading, “I can’t breathe.” His last words became a rallying cry in New York and across the nation for thousands speaking out against police brutality. Although the medical examiner confirmed that the chokehold did cause Garner’s death, it wasn’t enough for an indictment ruling.

MORE: Staten Island Kid Dunks Over Police Car In Honor Of Eric Garner [VIDEO]

This decision comes on the heels of a Mo. grand jury decision’s not to indict Officer Darren Wilson for the death of unarmed Black teen, Michael Brown, just last week.

MORE FROM THE URBAN DAILY

NFL Will Not Discipline St. Louis Rams Players For “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” Pose

“Life Is Hell:” Hear Ferguson Protestors Remix Christmas Carols

Hip-Hop And Beyond Reacts To Ferguson Grand Jury Decision

Watch Killer Mike’s Powerful Speech About Ferguson During STL Concert [VIDEO]

No Indictment For NYPD Cop Who Strangled Eric Garner To Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 96.3: