Stop if you’ve heard this one before. It seems R&B bad boy Chris Brown and his longtime girlfriend Karrueche Tran have called it quits yet again, no really! Last night Brown performed at Power 106’s annual “Cali Christmas” concert in Los Angeles, where he started to ask the women if any of them were single. After a dramatic pause, Brown remarked, “well, I’m single too! F*CK that B**CH!” where he proceeded to sing his hit song, “Loyal.”

Dang, Breezy! Later, Brown posted a picture of himself on Instagram surrounded by Kendall and Kylie Jenner along with big sister Khloe Kardashian, with the caption, “Look who came to see me! Love them”.

Could Brown’s outburst have something to do with Tran’s cryptic comments via Twitter during the week of Thanksgiving? On Nov. 26, Tran caused a bit of social media controversy where she announced to her followers,

Tran quickly cleared up the tweet after fans clowned her relationship status by announcing she was starring in an episode of Single Ladies. Tran stated: “I just came back from shooting an episode lol gee wiz”

The two then took to Instagram (of course) and tried to dispel rumors of Brown allegedly cheating on the model/actress. Apparently footage of the singer popped up online taken by a young lady who claimed she spent the night with him after he partied at LA’s Supperclub on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, word got back to Tran, who’s kicking it down in Miami, where she decided to speak up about the situation via Twitter and stated, “N*g*as be in they feelings when you break up with them lol”.

Here We Go Again: Chris Brown and Karrueche Split was originally published on hellobeautiful.com