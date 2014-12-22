Former Spice Girl Mel B is still recuperating after being rushed to the hospital last week. According to RadarOnline, Mel was taken to a London hospital after an accidental overdose due to mixing alcohol and tranquilizers. As Mel is on the road to recovery, her mother is stepping up and speaking out over the incident and placing the blame on her son-in-law Stephen Belafonte’s shoulders for her daughter’s predicament. Rumors are swirling Belafonte and Mel are on the outs due to allegations he is abusive to the X Factor judge, a charge he vehemently denies.
MUST READ: SUNDAY PAPER: Gabrielle Union’s Camp Responds To Pregnancy Rumors; Mel B Hospitalized For Overdose & More
Fans started to wonder about Mel’s safety after she missed the first live show of X Factor from being hospitalized and returning the following day with bruises all over her body. Mel shocked onlookers by reappearing with scratches on her arms and a bruise on her cheek. Fans quickly blamed Belafonte for Mel’s injuries causing him to jump on Twitter to defend himself. Belafonte fired back stating:
Despite Belafone’s denials, it hasn’t stopped Mel’s mother, Andrea Brown from attacking her son-in-law and suggesting abuse on his part. Brown hopped on Twitter and hinted about the abuse saying:
Christmas dinner is going to be so awkward at Mel’s this year. So far Belafonte and Mel have remained silent on Brown’s claims.
Dropping Dimes: Mel B’s Mom Calls Out Son-In-Law For Abuse! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com