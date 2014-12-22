Dropping Dimes: Mel B’s Mom Calls Out Son-In-Law For Abuse!

Former Spice Girl Mel B is still recuperating after being rushed to the hospital last week. According to RadarOnline, Mel was taken to a London hospital after an accidental overdose due to mixing alcohol and tranquilizers. As Mel is on the road to recovery, her mother is stepping up and speaking out over the incident and placing the blame on her son-in-law Stephen Belafonte’s shoulders for her daughter’s predicament. Rumors are swirling Belafonte and Mel are on the outs due to allegations he is abusive to the X Factor judge, a charge he vehemently denies.

Fans started to wonder about Mel’s safety after she missed the first live show of X Factor from being hospitalized and returning the following day with bruises all over her body. Mel shocked onlookers by reappearing with scratches on her arms and a bruise on her cheek. Fans quickly blamed Belafonte for Mel’s injuries causing him to jump on Twitter to defend himself. Belafonte fired back stating:

Idon't usually respond to Twitter msgs but I will respond to comments of hitting my wife which I think are quite disgusting un true! — Stephen Belafonte (@Stephenthinks1) December 15, 2014

Mel was very ill a bunch of doctors helped her get better if fans can't just relax B4 being negative they r not real fans of @OfficialMelB — Stephen Belafonte (@Stephenthinks1) December 15, 2014

Despite Belafone’s denials, it hasn’t stopped Mel’s mother, Andrea Brown from attacking her son-in-law and suggesting abuse on his part. Brown hopped on Twitter and hinted about the abuse saying:

Little good news 4 me lost half a stone in 1 week+ will never suffer a vile abusive 3am call from stephan Belafonti again!! — Andrea Brown (@ANDREA_m_BROWN) December 18, 2014

On average It takes 30 beatings 4 a woman to leave abusive man how sad more should b done 4 these victims!! — Andrea Brown (@ANDREA_m_BROWN) December 18, 2014

Christmas dinner is going to be so awkward at Mel’s this year. So far Belafonte and Mel have remained silent on Brown’s claims.

