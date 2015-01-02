Just days after Memphitz created a media firestorm with questions surrounding his marriage to wife, Toya Wright, she too has responded to their relationship status. The music producer made several posts on Instagram about trouble in his three-year union to the former reality star, which he’s since deleted.

Memphitz (real name Mickey Wright) uploaded a photo which appears to be of an engagement ring and wedding band (Toya’s?) at the bottom of a glass with the caption:

all I’ma say is this public marriage thing ain’t for every1. shit is hard. but when love let u down u let love go.

He then followed up with a cryptic messaging saying:

lost love. life is life.

Now Toya is sounding off with a few things of her own. Yesterday, she decided to get something off her chest via Instagram and remarked:

they tell me forever is temporary.

The couple have since remained silent on their marital issues, causing many to speculate if it just a matter of time before they will head to divorce court. Here’s hoping they can start 2015 off right by working things out.

Producer Memphitz Hints At Marriage Trouble With Toya Wright On Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

