Bye Boys: K. Michelle Keeps Ex-Boyfriends Behind In 2014 Instagram Video

K. Michelle’s got a heck of a sense of humor. After spending 2014 with many ups and downs in her personal life, K decided to make a video on Instagram poking fun at all the men that did her dirty. Set to Boyz II Men’s version of the tearjerker, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday,” K takes a stroll down memory lane to the men she dated in 2014, including NBA’s, Lance Stephenson, NFL player Chris Johnson, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte (Dang, forgot all about him!) and of course sexy the British import, actor Idris Elba.

K’s revelation her latest album, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? is based on her 8-month relationship with Elba still left many gobsmacked (me included), since the actor announced he was having a baby with his girlfriend Naiyana Garth. During her visit to The Breakfast Club, K revealed while Elba understood her album would discuss their relationship, he was a bit troubled on how they’ve become. According to K,

I sent him these records before they came out. He said, ‘This is art. I hate that we at this place, but this is art’. It’s no hate for Idris. He actually was a good man and my thing is, you have to go raise your child. And what I’m not gonna do is get in the way of that. I’m not in the way of his baby mother and his family right now.

Check K’s farewell to the men she loved in 2014 below!

