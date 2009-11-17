T-Pain, Wayne & Ne-Yo’s Moms To Get Talk Show?

The mothers of major artists T-Pain, Lil Wayne, and Ne-Yo have decided to come together and produce a talk show.

HelloBeautiful.com Reports The women are in the process of producing a pilot to present to major television networks. The three women are set to talk about an array of topics from disorderly conduct in the hip hop world, to domestic issues and hot topics.

Since the women know first hand how to raise children in a difficult environment, they will be relatable to many women and single mothers in the world. While their images could use some work, this show may be a pretty good concept. It will be good to know who produced such interesting offspring.

Also On Hot 96.3: