It’s a family affair…again.

Dipset has reunited once again and decided to celebrate with a brand new release. The uptown crew will be dropping a new tape hosted by Funk Flex, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beats and DJ Khaled.

Sounds like the heavy-hitters are locked and loaded for this latest Byrd Gang run. Here’s “Have My Money”.

