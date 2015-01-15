Famous Indy Football Player Charged With Rape?

INDIANAPOLIS – Josh McNary is in some serious trouble. I’m hearing that the Colts want the Nfl to step in and take action.

McNary is being charged with rape, criminal confinement and battery. Reports are out that it’s a 29-year old woman who claims that it happened at his Indianapolis apartment. It is possible that McNary will not be eligible to practice of attend games.

Sources are reporting that McNary would be paid if he’s on the exempt list. Colts players will earn $44,000 each for participating in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against New England.

He turned himself into authorities Wednesday evening and is denying all of the charges.

More details to come.