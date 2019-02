See what happens when Russ tries to call up Kevin Hart to ask him a question! Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious clip from The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Kevin Hart Curves Russ Parr! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: