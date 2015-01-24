SHE LIKES IT: Brooklyn Flavors Skincare & Candles Literally Bottle Up Brooklyn In Unique, Invigorating & Lingering Scents

Brooklyn Flavors: We’ve bottled some Brooklyn historical neighborhoods and streets with a scent of their own.

From the art, to the books, music, to underneath the bridge, to the sounds, the donuts, the mermaid parades, to the beaches, to the Caribbean food and more, Brooklyn is one of the best places on earth. Of course it’s in the best city on earth–New York City. Brooklyn is not only where Jay Z reps anytime he gets a chance or where all the women in Sex In The City decided to avoid forever, until Miranda moved there; Brooklyn is a way of life. Of course, as a resident, I’m partial, but honestly, it’s a beautifully diverse, homegrown, little big town that’s made mostly of magic.

Not only do I know that from living there, but I’ve also used Brooklyn Flavor’s beauty and bath products and I am in love! The creator of the product, Sophia Sylvester began her journey into natural products by making candles. She loved it, but like her customers, felt like the scent didn’t last. She decided to take matters into her own hands and she created her own candles with a much stronger scent. The booming sales proved that Sophia was on to something, so she ventured into beauty and bath products and Brooklyn Flavors was born.

Sophia’s mission with Brooklyn Flavors is to create quality handmade products using natural ingredients while promoting a healthy approach to beauty and bath products as well as candles. She takes great pride in her creations by making small batches to maintain the great quality and she uses organic ingredients, sourced locally and from around the world. These quality ingredients are all made into candles, soaps, oils, body souffles, incense, sea salt scrubs, body butters and so much more.

What’s unique about Sophia’s handmade, natural products are that they are named after neighborhoods in Brooklyn, capturing the vibe into the scent of each one. It’s tough not to be partial to Crown Heights, as I live there, but every last flavor has such a distinct and beautiful smell, it’s hard to choose!

But once you do make a choice of scent/neighborhood, I promise you won’t be disappointed in the oils, soaps, shea butters and more. Your skin will thank you in softness. It’s unbelievable how rich and supple your skin feels after using the Brooklyn Flavor products. And there will be no need for perfumes because the scents lingers on your skin. With products ranging from $6-$50, there’s something for every product junkie at Brooklyn Flavors!

Check out the flavors/Brooklyn boroughs:

Bed-Stuy

An earthy blend of sandalwood, jasmine, cedarwood and patchouli.

Brownstone

A soft sweet blend of sandalwood, cedarwood, jasmine and vanilla.

Canarsie Cookie

Freshly baked sugar cookies with butter cream frosting, with vanilla extract.

Carroll Gardens

A herbaceous blend of sandalwood and ginger.

Church Avenue

Juicy mango, papaya, jasmine peach and coconut.

Clinton Hill

A sweet delicious blend of pears, raspberries and strawberries.

Crown Heights

A sweet earthly blend of mint leaves and patchouli.

Ditmas Park (Discontinuing)

An exotic blend of tangerine, ylang ylang and sandalwood.

Fort Greene

A soft fresh citrus blend of fruits and mint.

Kensington

Floral meets earthy with a blend of lavender and patchouli.

MoBay Punch (Discontinuing)

(Named for the beautiful island of Montego Bay, Jamaica) A mouth-watering island mix of coconut, pineapple, and vanilla.

Park Slope

A floral mix of lavender, rose, jasmine and gardenia.

Prospect Heights

A soft floral blend of cherry, ylang, ylang and jasmine.

Red Hook

A red juicy mix of sweet berries, peaches, strawberries, oranges, coconuts and vanilla.

Who’s Your Daddy?

A rich blend of sandalwood, vanilla and musk.

