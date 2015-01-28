The Morning Heat Chats with ‘Black or White’ Star Anthony Mackie and Director Mike Binder

Director Mike Binder, who’s from metro Detroit, recently brought his new movie, “Black or White,” home for an invite-only red carpet event Monday night in Royal Oak. Beside him the whole night, was Anthony Mackie, one of the film’s stars, who was also recently seen in the summer hit “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

On Tuesday morning, Binder and Mackie took the time to join The Morning Heat in studio, as they discussed the messages of race and love in their new movie “Black or White.”

“Black or White” opens Friday at area theaters. Oscar winners Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer play grandparents from different families fighting over custody of their bi-racial granddaughter.

Watch the exclusive interview below:

Written by LBeasley (Lauren Beasley), Digital Producer of The Morning Heat and Sports Editor of Radio One Detroit

