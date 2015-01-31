Deelishis of “The Morning Heat” is officially off the market and on Friday morning, she and “The Morning Heat” made it official, as the entire Radio One Detroit team gathered for Deelishis’s Wedding Day!!!!

Check out the wedding ceremony below and enjoy Foolish’s exclusive wedding song just for Deelishis!

Written by LBeasley (Lauren Beasley), Digital Producer of The Morning Heat and Sports Editor of Radio One Detroit

Keep up with the Morning Heat on Instagram and Twitter at @hiphopdetroit

Deelishis Of The Morning Heat Gets Married!! [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

