(BREAKING) President Obama Coming To Indianapolis February 6

This just in. President Obama is coming to Indianapolis THIS Friday to speak about middle class economics at Ivy Tech Community College, according to a White House spokesman.

The president will talk about how to prepare Americans to earn higher wages and the importance of making paychecks of working families go further, said spokesman Keith Maley.

This is the 7th time Obama has visited Indiana since becoming President in 2009. More details will be announced before Obama arrives.

(UPDATE) Here is the official statement from the White House.

On Friday, February 6th, the President will travel to the Indianapolis, Indiana area to discuss the importance of Middle class economics, including making the paychecks of working families go further, preparing hardworking Americans to earn higher wages, and keeping good, high-paying jobs in America. The President will deliver remarks at Ivy Tech Community College, which works to ensure Hoosiers are well-equipped for and connected to good-paying jobs by partnering with businesses that are creating pathways for career advancement, including leveraging apprenticeships and education benefits, and upskilling Americans. The travel to Indiana follows the President’s recent visits to Idaho and Kansas where he discussed his policies to help the middle class in every state across the country. As the President emphasized in his State of the Union address, ‘…we are still more than a collection of red states and blue states… we are the United States of America.’ Further details regarding the President’s trip to Indiana will be available in the coming days.

It is unclear at this time if the event will be open to the public. More details are expected later this week.

