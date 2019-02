The ‘EMPIRE’ star, Taraji P.Henson, joined the movement ‘NO HATE’ campaign to put an end to hatred, violence, against the LGBTQ Community. NOH8 is a nonprofit organization that also strives to put an end to homophobia.

