Samuel L. Jackson Lost The Johnnie Cochran Role In The O.J. Simpson Miniseries To This Guy

Actor Courtney B. Vance was just cast in the O.J. Simpson miniseries, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, to play defense attorney, Johnnie Cochran. Vance is going to be alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., who is playing Simpson, and Sarah Paulson of American Horror Story fame, to play prosecutor Marcia Clark, according to Shadow and Act.

It was previously reported that Samuel L. Jackson wanted to play the famed attorney in the Ryan Murphy series, but he was beaten out by Vance, who can currently be seen in the CBS series, State of Affairs.

The series, which is based off the Jeffrey Tobin book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, will be 10 episodes for its first season. There will be no casting for Nicole Brown or Ronald Goldman. The series will take place from the morning of the murders through the end of the trial.

No air date has been set for the miniseries yet.

