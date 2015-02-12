5 NBA Players Who Should Have Made The All-Star Game, But Didn’t

Each year, NBA All-Star Weekend brings out the league’s brightest stars, but sometimes, there are some interesting omissions. Now, we aren’t talking about players who made the roster, but couldn’t play. That list is dope and it includes the likes of Kobe Bryant. No, this list is all about the snubs.

This year, the league’s snub list includes one of the most charismatic centers in the game and some of the least known stars in the NBA. It’s enough to make Kanye West jump up to the NBA All-Star selection podium. Sorry, NBA, we’re gonna let you finish, but some of these snubbed players are having some of their best seasons of all time!

Nikola Vucevic

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.9 APG

Reason: Nikola Vucevic is having one hell of a season. He’s already averaging a double double and we’re just at the All-Star break. Imagine what he’ll accomplish as the year goes on. The center has been on a frenzy in his fourth year out of USC. His name may not be as flashy and his team isn’t having a great year at 17 and 39, but Vucevic is ballin’ up a storm this year. Plus, we haven’t even mentioned his astounding rebounding, a category which has him above LaMarcus Aldridge and Kevin Love. Nikola may not have made this All-Star team, but his future is looking bright. Don’t be surprised if you see him there next year.

Dwight Howard

Stats: 16.3 PPG, 11 RPG, 1.4 APG

Reason: Dwight Howard was once a fixture during All-Star weekend festivities. He was jumping out of phone booths to dunk like Superman. Heck, he even donned a Superman cape for one of his dunk contest appearances. But this year, he won’t be participating in the All-Star game. Maybe he hasn’t had his best season, but it’s still hard to go through All-Star weekend without the new Man of Steel. But like he once said…the world needs centers and this all-star game could benefit from Howard’s trademark humor.

Brandon Knight

Stats: 17.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5..4 APG

Reason: Brandon Knight may not have great name recognition, but his game speaks volumes. Knight, in his third year out of Kentucky, is a sharp shooter averaging 17.8 points per game. He also leads the team in steals, assists and points. That’s leadership and you don’t need a household name to lead.

Mike Conley

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.3 APG

Reason: Mike Conley’s leading the Memphis Grizzlies as the team’s floor general. In his eighth year of experience, the guard is paving the way for the squad’s 39 and 14 record. With that, they’re second in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest Division. Sure, the team’s got some heavy hitters with Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph, but Conley remains a valuable member of the squad as the team’s all-time leader in assists and steals.

Monta Ellis

Stats: 20 PPG, 4.5 APG, 2.4 RPG

Reason: Say what you want about Monta Ellis, but the man knows how to do like Pusha T and put numbers on the board. The guard, who is in his tent season out of Jackson, Mississippi’s Lanier High School, leads the Dallas Mavericks in points (and this is a team that also features Dirk Nowitski). He also leads the team in steals and games played and is second to Rajon Rondo in assists. It doesn’t matter where you put him, in Golden State, in Milwaukee or at the all-star game, Ellis won’t disappoint.

