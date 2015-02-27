audio
Katt Williams Responds To Reports Of Having A Reality Star Girlfriend [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Katt Williams has a lot going on. From stand up shows to close calls with death, he definitely has his hands tied. But in the midst of it all, he’s made time to fall in love. We asked him about his “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star girlfriend, Hazel E, being the love of his life during our conversation on”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

 

Listen to the audio player to hear how he responded! In addition, Katt delves more into the life-threatening event that caused him to have to leave a show abruptly. Find out what really happened as he clears up the rumors in exclusive interview!

Katt Williams Responds To Reports Of Having A Reality Star Girlfriend [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Hazel E , Katt Williams , LHHH , Love & Hip Hop , Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

