Boxing Returns To Primetime Network Television On NBC!

PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS DEBUTS ON NBC WITH TWO STAR-POWERED MAIN EVENTS LIVE FROM THE MGM GRAND ­GARDEN ARENA AT 8:30 P.M. ET/5:30 P.M. PT

Undefeated Welterweight Star Keith “One Time” Thurman Takes On Former Four-Division World Champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero In Welterweight Action

The Evening’s First Main Event Pits Former Three-Division World Champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner Against Hard-Hitting Super Lightweight John “The Gladiator” Molina Jr.

The return of prizefighting to primetime network television has finally arrived as the recently announced Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) series is set to debut on Saturday, March 7 with an action-packed double main event on NBC, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. ACThePlug will be live a the MGM Grand Garden Arena this weekend to catch all the action leading up to the final round!

The inaugural PBC on NBC fight night will feature two spectacular bouts worthy of this historic occasion. In the second main event of the evening, undefeated welterweight knockout artist Keith “One Time” Thurman (24-0, 21 KOs) will take on former four-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (32-2-1, 18 KOs) in a showdown where both men look to prove they are amongst the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage in recent boxing history.

The first main event of the evening will feature one of boxing’s biggest and most compelling stars, former three-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (29-1, 22 KOs) facing off against the always exciting John “The Gladiator” Molina Jr., (27-5, 22 KOs) in a super lightweight bout that will put the winner at the top of the division. .

Tickets for the live event are priced at $400, $300, $100 and $50, not including applicable service charges and taxes are on sale now. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at www.mgmgrand.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Don’t miss a minute of the PBC on NBC action as the first televised fight on NBC begins at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT!

