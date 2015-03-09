SayItAintTone Releases “Monster” Freestyle [NEW MUSIC]

via IllRoots – IBGM’s own Sayitaint returns with a new freestyle. Here, he goes in over Meek Mill’s ‘Monster’ instrumental produced by Jahlil Beats. Stream this freestyle above, and expect more music from Sayitaint coming sooner than later.
