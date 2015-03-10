UPDATE: Angie Stone’s Daughter Breaks Silence & Reveals Injuries

Getty

Angie Stone’s daughter Diamond allegedly spoke out about the incident on Facebook with photos of her broken front teeth and the fixture she says her mother hit her with.

People are so quick to pass judgment but never really know the full story. Never uphold people in wrong no matter who they are I’m crushed but I ain’t dead so for the people that praise “her” keep right on just know that it ain’t over. You so big and bad but had to use a weapon on me in a fight that you started. You giggled on the inside because you thought I was going to jail too.?#?Wrong? I’m sick of putting up these fronts and because you took shit to another level I will too. I love all my family but I cannot take anymore abuse so I’m separating myself from it all. I pray God heals us from this but from where I sit there is no turning back cause if you ain’t wit me you against me. You so worried about to media and the press but I promise you this I will not rest until my story is heard!

“R&B Divas: Atlanta” star and Grammy award-nominated soul singer, Angie Stone, was arrested for striking her daughter Diamond Stone, in the mouth, with a metal stand after getting into an altercation with the 30-year-old.

According to Diamond’s incident report, Angie demanded she clean her room and control her children, who were running around half-naked. She claims Angie got in her face, instructing her to leave. After arguing, a physical fight ensued.

Angie claims, she didn’t know she was using a metal stand when she hit her daughter and tried to walk away when she realized, but Diamond kept coming until a witness, , broke it up.

Diamond told police, she walked away after being hit and called the police. They were both taken to the

This is really an unfortunate situation for the entire family.

