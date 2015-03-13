Police: Detroit Teen Patrick Jones Gunned Down On The Way To Work

Detroit police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down Thursday as he walked to a bus on his way to work, according to Detroit’s WXYZ TV.

Police say Patrick Jones was killed at about 4:30 a.m. on a deserted street on the city’s West Side when two men emerged from a silver/gray 2007 Chevy Impala and began shooting. Two others remained in the car, the news station says. Police believe the shooting was an attempted robbery.

Reports WXYZ TV:

Sources say the teen tried to run, but was gunned down. He was found shot to death in the snow along the street. “I loved him,” said his mom, Charease Chisom. “He was a good person, on his way to being a man…he just didn’t get a chance, right along with the rest of these children, dying for nothing.”

