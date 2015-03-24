Tori Kelly – Nobody Love [DJ Mustard Mix]

Tori Kelly is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the country and DJ Mustard wasted no time in lacing her single “Nobody Love” with his own personal touch. Check out the audio remix below and if you don’t mind, tell me if you would like to see her come through to Indianapolis this spring/summer.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”0PwIX6c3MF_c” player=”3prpWy_SMnHf”]

Here is the official video for the original version.

Download “Nobody Love”

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/nobodylove

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/nobodyloveg

Amazon: http://smarturl.it/nobodylovea

Follow Tori for the latest updates:

http://twitter.com/torikelly

http://instagram.com/torikelly

http://facebook.com/torikelly

http://vine.co/torikelly

http://koritelly.tumblr.com

Also On Hot 96.3: