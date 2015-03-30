Music
Watch Jay Z Announce The Launch Of New Partnership With TIDAL Music Streaming Service

Jay Z is preparing to change the face of music, and it all starts today at 5 p.m.

The Roc Nation head honcho is holding a conference, which you can livestream above, to announce the launch of his TIDAL music streaming service.

We’re not too sure what’s to come, but we’ve already seen many big names take up for the #TIDALforALL campaign, and if Hov is leading the charge, this new venture is guaranteed to take over.

The music streaming service will cost $19.99 per month for users, who can try it out for a 7-day free trial by going to the Tidal website.

Tune into the livestream above at 5 p.m. to see what Jay has in store.

