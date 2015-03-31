Watch The Highlights Of Justin Bieber’s Roast Here

The Roast of Justin Bieber had Kevin Hart hosting with Snoop Dogg, Hannibal Burress, Pete Davidson and Jeff Ross (who, as almost every guest notes, has nothing else to do) serving as roasters. You know Bieber was in trouble.

Bieber took some hard jokes for two hours, including some focused on his Ellen DeGeneres appearances (“You act so much like a pussy, Ellen [DeGeneres] tried to eat you.”-Ludacris), promiscuity (“Time flies when you’re a piece of shit”—Natasha Leggero) and doing Bieber things (“I hate your music more than Bill Cosby hates my comedy.”—Burress).

Of course, Bieber didn’t get the brunt of the jabs. Davidson noted that two roasters were in Soul Plane, which he calls the worst thing that even happened to him involving planes. If you know Davidson’s backstory, ooff. Also, Ludacris got hit with so much jokes, you’d think this was actually the Roast of Ludacris disguised as the Roast of Justin Bieber. Also, there is this bizarro howitzer from Burress: “Snoop looks like a rejected Mortal Kombat boss.”

Anyways, watch the damage you missed below.

Shaquille O’Neal

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQR53GszFnE?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Pete Davidson

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOKVHvjQ1Gc?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Jeff Ross

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78c03SFpoTg?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xM4WPGZe2U?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1h7I5ZRilA?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Natasha Leggero

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNoGmtX-0d8?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtCR2bBz3ks?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNoGmtX-0d8?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Martha Stewart

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2KB9vrTONk?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9V3PhXNNMGg?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Kevin Hart

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mswp41l3uE?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWHBTZ4npfM?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Snoop Dogg

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt61NaDr8Og?list=PLD7nPL1U-R5pzRXvqy05vm7tFCufa71-M%5D

Watch The Highlights Of Justin Bieber’s Roast Here was originally published on theurbandaily.com

