SayItAint “I Wrote For Some N****s. It’s Time To Take My Style Back” [MUST HEAR]

CEO of IBGM SayItAint dropped some new heat “Preach, SAYITAINT, Preach” in collaboration with DJBJ today, April Fools Day, which so happens to be his birthday.

With that said it’s no surprise he had some silly bars. And by silly I mean serious, deeper than rap bars. If you are familiar with SayItAintTone’s career behind the music as a writer, there are some eye openers here.

Check it out in the player above.

