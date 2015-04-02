“I wrote for some *explicits* it’s time to take my style back” – @SAYITAINTTONE pic.twitter.com/FBVYRYVUqP — AC (@ACThePlug) April 2, 2015

CEO of IBGM SayItAint dropped some new heat “Preach, SAYITAINT, Preach” in collaboration with DJBJ today, April Fools Day, which so happens to be his birthday.

With that said it’s no surprise he had some silly bars. And by silly I mean serious, deeper than rap bars. If you are familiar with SayItAintTone’s career behind the music as a writer, there are some eye openers here.

Follow @ACThePlugFollow @HipHopDetroit

Check it out in the player above.

SayItAintTone Joining Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Or Nah?!

SayItAintTone Releases “Monster” Freestyle [NEW MUSIC]

K Camp, Big Sean and SayItAintTone Hit the Studio [PHOTO]

Rihanna In The Studio With Big Sean, SayItAintTone, Earlly Mac [PHOTOS]

SayItAint “I Wrote For Some N****s. It’s Time To Take My Style Back” [MUST HEAR] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com