#March2Justice Blog: A Recap Of Day 2 On The Road

The second day on our route was, in a word, powerful.

Our route took us through Trenton, NJ, where residents came out to wave and cheer us on, and motorists tooted their horns in support. We broke for lunch in Martin Luther King Park, where we found inspiration in the Biblical verse on a mural of the great Civil Rights leader: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you…” (Matthew 5:44). Our lunch was provided, for a second day, by Snow Day Food Truck, which employs formerly incarcerated youth to help them find work and stay out of prison. The food they serve is made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients.

As we continued through Trenton, we came to the New Jersey State House. As we drew near, marchers felt compelled to gather in front of the capitol building, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” in a moment that I suddenly realized was deeply symbolic of our effort.

Concluding our march further down the road in Pennsylvania, marchers bused back to Trenton for a small gathering at Gandhi Peace Garden. Members of the community engagement group SAGE Coalition transformed the formerly vacant, debris-filled lot into a welcoming space with planted flowers and vegetables, works of art, benches and walkways. Members of SAGE Coalition welcomed March2Justice, sharing the story of the residents killed by police in the past year.

Finally, the road-weary marchers arrived at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Trenton, where church staff and volunteers welcomed us with food and open hearts. Spirits were high as marchers bandaged feet, rubbed sore muscles and settled in for a well-deserved sleep. The cathedral is the home parish of Bishop William “Chip” Hallock Stokes, of the diocese of New Jersey, who joined us the following morning for breakfast and a heart-warming send off.

– Cassady Fendlay, Justice Champion

