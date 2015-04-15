March2Justice Blog: A Recap Of Day 2 On The Road

The second day on our route was, in a word, powerful.
Our route took us through Trenton, NJ, where residents came out to wave and cheer us on, and motorists tooted their horns in support. We broke for lunch in Martin Luther King Park, where we found inspiration in the Biblical verse on a mural of the great Civil Rights leader: “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you…” (Matthew 5:44). Our lunch was provided, for a second day, by Snow Day Food Truck, which employs formerly incarcerated youth to help them find work and stay out of prison. The food they serve is made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients.
As we continued through Trenton, we came to the New Jersey State House. As we drew near, marchers felt compelled to gather in front of the capitol building, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” in a moment that I suddenly realized was deeply symbolic of our effort.
.@repjohnconyers @SenatorCardin – we’re marching 250 mi w/ your bill. We’ll be in DC on Tues! #March2Justice pic.twitter.com/7bqtpeE5Fq
— Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) April 15, 2015
S/O to the @nyjusticeleague for stopping by #Philly as they #march2justice from NYC to DC … http://t.co/XJhWYUrRaE pic.twitter.com/PUSBk7461H
— ICantBreathe (@I_Cant_Breathe_) April 15, 2015
Justice League member @angelopinto720 speaking truth to power! #FightFor15 #March2Justice pic.twitter.com/w6IE42fdF9
— Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) April 15, 2015
A group of #March2Justice who started in NYC Monday walking to DC join #FightFor15 near Comcast @NewsWorksWHYY pic.twitter.com/apxTttwWlL
— Steve Trader (@heyitsmesteve) April 15, 2015
The #March2Justice joined #FightFor15 and we’ve #ShutitDown JFK bridge in front of 30th street station pic.twitter.com/XCBhmCDDJo
— VeryWhiteGuy (@VeryWhiteGuy) April 15, 2015
Concluding our march further down the road in Pennsylvania, marchers bused back to Trenton for a small gathering at Gandhi Peace Garden. Members of the community engagement group SAGE Coalition transformed the formerly vacant, debris-filled lot into a welcoming space with planted flowers and vegetables, works of art, benches and walkways. Members of SAGE Coalition welcomed March2Justice, sharing the story of the residents killed by police in the past year.
Finally, the road-weary marchers arrived at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Trenton, where church staff and volunteers welcomed us with food and open hearts. Spirits were high as marchers bandaged feet, rubbed sore muscles and settled in for a well-deserved sleep. The cathedral is the home parish of Bishop William “Chip” Hallock Stokes, of the diocese of New Jersey, who joined us the following morning for breakfast and a heart-warming send off.
– Cassady Fendlay, Justice Champion
Justice For...A List Of People Killed By Police In 2014 (PHOTOS)
1. Jordan Baker, 26, Killed January 2014 In Texas1 of 20
2. McKenzie Cochran, 25, Killed January 2014 In Detroit2 of 20
3. Keith Vidal, 18, Killed January 2014 In North Carolina3 of 20
4. Yvette Smith, 47, Killed February 2014 In Texas4 of 20
5. Victor White III, 22, Killed March 2014 In Louisiana5 of 20
6. Dontre Hamilton, 31, Killed April 2014 In Milwaukee6 of 20
7. Jason Harrison, 28, Killed June 2014 In Texas7 of 20
8. Eric Garner, 43, Killed July 2014 In NYCSource:Youtube 8 of 20
9. Ezell Ford, Killed August 2014 In California9 of 20
10. Dante Parker, 36, Killed August 2014 In California10 of 20
11. Kajieme Powell, 25, Killed August 2014 In St. Louis11 of 20
12. Omar Abrego, 37, Killed August 2014 In California12 of 20
13. Maria Godinez, 22, Killed August 2014 In Orlando13 of 20
14. Michael Brown Jr., 18, Killed August 2014 in Ferguson, Mo.14 of 20
15. Darrien Hunt, 22, Killed September 2014 In Utah15 of 20
16. Jack Jacquez, 27, Killed November 2014 In Colorado16 of 20
17. Tamir Rice, 12, Killed November 2014 In Ohio17 of 20
18. Akai Gurley, 28, Killed November 2014 In NYC18 of 20
19. Tanesha Anderson, 37, Killed November 2014 In Cleveland19 of 20
20. Rumain Brisbon, 34, Killed December 2014 In Arizona20 of 20
