Just Blaze “Inhuman Nature” (NEW MUSIC)

Just Blazer

Just Blaze does the impossible and flips Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” with a dope remake titled “Inhuman Nature.”

Fresh off working on Ludacris’ comeback album Ludaversal, Just Blaze offers up a fresh new approach to the MJ classic. The legendary producer also left a brief message for fans on his personal Soundcloud:

“Had some fun. Something to ride down the FDR to on a late night with the top down, reflecting on life.. like Rocky in that one scene after Apollo died. Word.

My outros have outros.”

You can catch Just Blaze DJing in living color at The Greatest Day Ever music festival in Miami on May 9. Enjoy “Inhuman Nature” below.

Just Blaze "Inhuman Nature" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Just Blaze , michael jackson , New Music

