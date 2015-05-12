Shrimp Scampi Dip Recipe

Shrimp Scampi Dip
Ingredients
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
10 ounces medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and roughly chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more, to taste
1/4 cup white wine (or chicken stock)
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/4 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
