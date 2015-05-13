After tapping Chris Brown for “You Changed Me,” Jamie Foxx is collaborating with Wale for his latest single “Like a Drum.” Jamie sings, “I’ma beat it like a drum,” so you already know what kind of song we have on our hands! Listen to the track in the audio player that will have you anticipating his album Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses set to release at the end of the month.
Jamie Foxx Feat. Wale “Like A Drum” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com